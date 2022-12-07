Meghan Markle Gets Candid About Why She Chose To Speak Publicly About Having Suicidal Thoughts

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City where they received a human rights award for their commitment to racial advocacy and equity work.

Hosted by the nonprofit, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the Ripple of Hope Gala seeks to honor “exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.”

During her acceptance remarks, Meghan opened up about her decision to publicly discuss her history with suicidal thoughts, which she first spoke about in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March of 2021.

Per Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex shared that though “it wasn’t an easy decision to make”, her biggest motivator to share her own experience is that she didn’t want anyone having a similar experience or thoughts to feel alone.

“We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience,” she said. “It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you’re not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don’t see a way out.”

But Meghan knows that stories of people overcoming these types of thoughts and feelings can inspire others, and this is what ultimately encouraged her to open up in the Oprah interview: “[…] if you feel like there’s someone else that has a lived experience, they’ve gotten to the other side, and gave example of resilience, an example of ‘there is a happy ending’, I think that’s what most people are probably seeking out in those moments.

“And that’s why I made the decision to just say ‘if my experience can help someone else not feel the same way or to know that there’s hope then it’s worth every second of whatever comes with it.’”

Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, presented the Duke and Duchess with their award, thanked the busy couple for showing up.

Meghan and Harry seemed to take the opportunity to attend the Gala in stride, with Meghan later joking that the two were on a “very special date night.”

The Duke also joked that it wasn’t the date night he initially imagined: ““I just thought we were going on date night, so I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people. We don’t get out much ’cause our kids are so small.”

Ultimately, though, Harry confirmed the significance of the honor, as he said that he and Meghan strive to be “advocates of healing”.

Hayley Santaflorentina