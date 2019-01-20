Meghan Markle is quite the chef!

The Duchess’ makeup artist pal Daniel Martin shared a yummy looking photo of avocado toast, tea and what appears to be truffles on Saturday, from a visit he had with Meghan.

“Back to our Tig days,” he wrote, referencing her now-shuttered lifestyle blog.

“Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend,” he added.

“And still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!,” he concluded.

Fans loved how down-to-earth the Duchess is and shared their enthusiasm for her cooking for her friend in the comments section.

“I love her! This makes me love her even more,” one person wrote.

“I had avocado toast for breakfast today, but it didn’t look nearly as scrumptious as this!” a second person shared.

“Love this, plz tell our Duchess we love and support her now more than ever. She’s doing a fantastic job, she’s an inspiration and we’re so proud of her,” a third person stated.

Other fans shared how much they miss her blog.

“This is such a Tig/Meghan shot! Ugh…miss her so much on social media,” another person lamented.

“I miss the Tig .. tell duchess Megan Canada loves her and misses her .. she’s doing an amazing job,” a fan wrote.

Who else is getting hungry seeing Meghan’s cooking skills?!

— by Stephanie Swaim