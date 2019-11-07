Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry At Remembrance Day Ceremonies For The First Time

Military service is a cause near and dear to Prince Harry’s heart, and this year his wife Meghan joined him for the first time at a ceremony to commemorate fallen soldiers.
The Duke of Sussex who served two tours of Afghanistan during his ten years of service in the British Armed Forces—and Meghan stepped out to honor those who died in conflict at a service at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance. For the past two years, Harry had attended the event alone.
The event is one of many that the royal duo will attend in the lead-up to Sunday’s Remembrance Day, the UK’s national holiday to commemorate those who served in the military. Members of the public are welcome to plant a cross with a personal message to those who have lost their lives in action at the field during the 10 days leading up to this Sunday.
Meghan, dressed in a navy dress coat and matching fascinator, placed her own cross in the garden before taking a tour of the field. The two also donned red poppy pins—the poppy is a longstanding symbol for those who served in the armed forces.
The event was supposed to also be attending by Duchess Camilla, but she was forced to pull out due to a chest infection.
Earlier in the week, Meghan and Harry surprised military families at a morning coffee event. In a sweet Instagram post on the couple’s official page, the royals can be seen chatting with children and the relatives of those serving overseas.
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget
Meghan and Harry will be joined by Kate and William for the group’s first joint event in months at the Sunday service.