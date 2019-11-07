Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry At Remembrance Day Ceremonies For The First Time

Military service is a cause near and dear to Prince Harry’s heart, and this year his wife Meghan joined him for the first time at a ceremony to commemorate fallen soldiers.

The Duke of Sussex who served two tours of Afghanistan during his ten years of service in the British Armed Forces—and Meghan stepped out to honor those who died in conflict at a service at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance. For the past two years, Harry had attended the event alone.

The event is one of many that the royal duo will attend in the lead-up to Sunday’s Remembrance Day, the UK’s national holiday to commemorate those who served in the military. Members of the public are welcome to plant a cross with a personal message to those who have lost their lives in action at the field during the 10 days leading up to this Sunday.

Meghan, dressed in a navy dress coat and matching fascinator, placed her own cross in the garden before taking a tour of the field. The two also donned red poppy pins—the poppy is a longstanding symbol for those who served in the armed forces.

The event was supposed to also be attending by Duchess Camilla, but she was forced to pull out due to a chest infection.

Earlier in the week, Meghan and Harry surprised military families at a morning coffee event. In a sweet Instagram post on the couple’s official page, the royals can be seen chatting with children and the relatives of those serving overseas.

Meghan and Harry will be joined by Kate and William for the group’s first joint event in months at the Sunday service.