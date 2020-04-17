Meghan Markle Joins Zoom Call To Support Coronavirus Food Delivery Initiative

Meghan Markle has returned to the spotlight since moving to Los Angeles!

The Duchess of Sussex jumped on a Zoom call presumably from California with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen, to show her support behind a new campaign they’ve launched to feed Londoners during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan says spirit of Grenfell lives on during a video call to members of the HUBB community kitchen. Today, backing the Evening Standard’s appeal to raise funds for the delivery of food to poor, elderly and vulnerable Londoners during COVID19 👏🏽‼️ pic.twitter.com/H8rDcXMyU5 — michelle (@ddarveyy) April 17, 2020

“You all had it in you and what was so great is after that first day and then however many visits later, and going ‘yeah we’re just going to make a book’, and not realizing, knowing and having a lot of faith in what you guys could bring to the table, and what you could inspire but obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be,” Meghan said during the call.

Adding, “That is just a testament to you, and what I love is it’s just inspired so many people.”

The new campaign , which was launched by the Evening Standard, is called Food for London Now. The new service is expected to deliver 250 to 300 meals to families in need in London, three days a week, starting next week.

The Standard’s charity partner The Felix Project will provide a lot of the produce. The meals will be cooked in people’s homes and delivered with StreetGames, which is the charity delivering meals to children who usually have free meals at school.

The Zoom call is the first time she has spoken out since moving to Los Angeles. But Meghan and Harry have sure kept busy! The couple quietly volunteered with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Project Angel Food to deliver free meals to people living with critical illnesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access Hollywood spoke to organization’s executive director Richard Ayoub, who detailed his experience of working closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they dropped off food at homes in Burbank, Glendale and West Hollywood on two different days.

“They seemed extremely happy and really are all about being of service,” Richard said. “I feel like this was Meghan’s way to show Harry a little bit of Los Angeles, but through philanthropy. It’s their way of seeing this community and seeing the people most in need.”

The pair reportedly moved to Meghan’s hometown with their 11-month-old son Archie in mid-March, weeks before their official departure from royal life. They had previously been living on Vancouver Island in Canada for several months.

Richard also explained how Harry and Meghan were able to maintain a low-profile during their public outings around the city.

“They were casually dressed,” he said. “When you have these masks — and they had the N95 masks — it covers up a lot of your face. We did get a call from one of the clients, saying, ‘It didn’t dawn on me until they left, but was that who I thought it was who delivered a meal to me?'”

The Duke and Duchess’ generosity has also extended to their former home in the United Kingdom. They have reportedly donated over $110,000 from profits for their 2018 wedding broadcast to Feeding Britain, a charity that provides meals and groceries to families in need.

