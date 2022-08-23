Meghan Markle Launches New Podcast With First Guest Serena Williams

Meghan Markle has officially launched her new podcast, “Archetypes.”

The Archewell Audio, Gimlet, and Spotify production plans to tackle the history of societal stereotypes that surround women.

In her first episode, The Duchess of Sussex is joined by her close friend, Serena Williams, as the pair take on the misconception of ambition.

“Meghan talks to the one and only Serena Williams about the double standard women face when they are labeled ‘ambitious’ and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their lives. This groundbreaking premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace,” the episode description says.

The 41-year-old also serves as the Executive Producer on the project.

“Hi I’m Meghan, and this is ‘Archetypes,’ my podcast about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back. Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we’re going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations,” The Duchess said in the introduction of the first episode.

The series will host candid conversations with special guests from around the world.

“With experts and historians, Meghan also uncovers how we got here in the first place – unearthing the origin of words such as ‘diva’, ‘slut’, ‘the B word’, ‘hysterical’, and many more, and asks the question: can we change this? Archetypes. Don’t believe the type,” a newly released teaser says.

“Archetypes” marks the first project Spotify and Archewell Audio have joined forces on as part of their exclusive multi-year partnership.

“In partnering with Spotify, Archewell Audio has committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds community through shared experience, narratives, and values. Spotify and Archewell Audio both value responsible stewardship of the audio landscape, and as explained recently, are committed to working closely to support transparency and strong principles of trust and safety,” Spotify said in a statement.