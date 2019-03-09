Meghan Markle Loses Her Third Key Palace Aid In Just A Few Months

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal staff members are dropping like flies!

The Duchess of Sussex’s assistant and private secretary Amy Pickerill has quit and is set to leave once the royal couple moves into Frogmore Cottage, NBC News confirmed.

“Amy will be leaving but has agreed to stay on to help following the birth of the baby. She and Meghan are very close and it’s all very amicable. She has been with her since she moved from Canada and she will remain as a personal adviser to her in the long term.”

Since November, Meghan and Harry have lost a personal assistant, a private secretary, and a protection officer.

Amy’s departure comes as quite a shock considering she was hand-picked to assist Meghan in adjusting to royal life and was very well liked by other members of the staff.

“It’s very sad for her colleagues, as she is a really popular member of the staff, a royal source told The Daily Mail.

Amy was a key contributor in assisting the Duchess with her many charity projects, including the cookbook she wrote to help families affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Amy plans to leave the Royal household altogether and move overseas, but she has agreed to assist with the birth of the baby in April.

This surprising loss means that all three women close to Meghan have been out the door in a matter of months.

Hopefully they can find a replacement before the royal baby arrives!

But really, can we fill out an application?

