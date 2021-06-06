Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Announce Birth Of Daughter Lilibet Diana

It’s a girl! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially parents of two.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their daughter on Sunday, revealing her name and birth details in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement began.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

The announcement went on to reveal the heartwarming royal inspiration behind Lili’s first and middle names.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. … The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the statement concluded.

The couple also shared kind words in a message on their Archewell website, expressing love and gratitude for their new addition and those who have sent good tidings.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the note read.

Lili joins 2-year-old big brother Archie, who was born shortly before Meghan and Harry’s 1-year wedding anniversary.

Congrats to the new family of four!