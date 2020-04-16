Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are ‘Extremely Happy’ In Los Angeles, Says Charity Director

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding joy in their new life in the United States.

The couple quietly volunteered with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Project Angel Food to deliver free meals to people living with critical illnesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Access Hollywood spoke to organization’s executive director, Richard Ayoub, who detailed his experience of working closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they dropped off food at homes in Burbank, Glendale and West Hollywood on two different days.

“They seemed extremely happy and really are all about being of service,” Richard said. “I feel like this was Meghan’s way to show Harry a little bit of Los Angeles, but through philanthropy. It’s their way of seeing this community and seeing the people most in need.”

The pair reportedly moved to Meghan’s hometown with their 11-month-old son Archie in mid-March, weeks before their official departure from royal life. They had previously been living on Vancouver Island in Canada for several months.

Richard also explained how Harry and Meghan were able to maintain a low-profile during their public outings around the city. “They were casually dressed,” he said. “When you have these masks — and they had the N95 masks — it covers up a lot of your face. We did get a call from one of the clients, saying, ‘It didn’t dawn on me until they left, but was that who I thought it was who delivered a meal to me?'”

WATCH: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal New Charity Venture Inspired By Archie’s NameThe Duke and Duchess’ generosity has also extended to their former home in the United Kingdom. They have reportedly donated over $110,000 in profits from their 2018 wedding broadcast to Feeding Britain, a charity that provides meals and groceries to families in need.

— Gabi Duncan