Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Arrive In NYC Days Before Netflix Docuseries Premieres

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down in New York City just days before the premiere of their highly anticipated docuseries.

The duo landed in the Big Apple on Monday and were reportedly greeted by a group of friends at the tarmac as they stepped off their private jet, according to Page Six.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Never-Before-Seen Photos From ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Docuseries View Gallery

The Duke of Sussex kept it casual in a white button-down and black slacks, while the Duchess opted for an all-black look, the outlet reported.

Harry and Meghan are in New York for the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala where they are set to be honored for their work as “exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights,” according to the foundation’s website.

The recognition for the Archewell founders comes as the pair are preparing to release their new Netflix special which will focus on the couple’s struggle with the paparazzi and media attention they faced as senior working members of the royal family before stepping down in 2020.

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” will debut on Dec. 8 and the second installment will drop on Dec. 15.