Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Booed While Arriving To The Endeavour Fund Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received less than a royal welcome for their first official appearance since returning to the U.K.

The couple got booed upon their arrival to the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards at London’s Mansion House on March 5. Amid cheers from a group of fans, a single onlooker loudly shared their disapproval as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exited their vehicle at the event.

But Meghan and Harry appeared completely unfazed as they happily braved the rain and sweetly shared an umbrella to walk inside. The former actress looked stunning in a fitted blue Victoria Beckham dress and her hair was styled into a sleek low ponytail paired with navy blue pumps. She appeared with more dramatic makeup sporting a deep burgundy lip and smoky eye that echoes her pre-royal life.

The Endeavour Fund Awards marks the duo’s first official engagement abroad since announcing their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family. The pair was seen chatting with the nominees and participants at the pre-ceremony reception. Prince Harry will also deliver a short speech and the couple will each present one award.

Meghan and Harry have several more engagements on their schedule as they wind down their roles within the royal family. The two are expected to appear together at the Mountbatten Festival of Music on March 6 followed by the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton on March 9.

The Sussexes will reportedly close their office at Buckingham Palace on April 1. The pair has been living in Canada with their 9-month-old son Archie since taking an extended break over the holidays for family time. They have previously shared their intentions to be financially independent and split time between North America and the U.K. But don’t expect to see Archie on this trip. A report from The Sunday Times says that Archie will remain in Canada during his parents’ final round of engagements.

