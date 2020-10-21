Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Launch Website For New Foundation Archewell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially online!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Archewell foundation’s website went live on Wednesday, October 21. Archewell.com features a very simple and chic homepage, which included an email sign-up form, contact information and the definitions of the foundation’s name: “arche” is a Greek word meaning “source of action” and “well” means a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.

The launch of the new website comes six months after Meghan and Harry officially stepped back from their royal duties. The two originally launched their @SussexRoyal Instagram account and a website under the same name back in April 2019. However, they agreed with the Royal Family that they would no longer use the name Sussex Royal for their charitable organization, Instagram or website after stepping down.

WATCH: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Drop Sussex Royal Charity Name

Back in April, they announced that their new foundation would be called Archewell.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” they couple said in a statement at the time. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

Adding, “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Meghan and Harry have also moved on with their personal lives as well. The proud parents to their 1-year-old son Archie relocated to Los Angeles in March before purchasing a home in Santa Barbara over the summer.