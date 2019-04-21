Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Send Queen Elizabeth A Loving Birthday Message

Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to Instagram to pay tribute to the beloved royal, who turned the big 9-3 on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! 🎈Harry & Meghan,” the couple’s official Instagram read alongside a series of pics of Queen Elizabeth.

Among the snaps shared is an epic throwback photo of Harry and Prince William when they were kiddos. Plus, a few snaps of Queen Elizabeth with Meghan and Harry were also posted.

The sweet tribute was posted right before Prince Harry joined his grandmother for Easter service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Meghan, who is expected to give birth any day now, was not at the royal event.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the service on Sunday.

