Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Taking First Joint Trip Since Lili’s Birth For NYC’s Global Citizen Live Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be traveling to NYC for the first joint trip since welcoming their daughter Lili in June.

It was announced on Tuesday that the couple will be joining Global Citizen Live on the Great Lawn of Central Park on September 25th to speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity.

Per the organization, the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, will “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

Meghan and Harry are set to call for the G7 and EU to donate at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately to those in dire need.

Prince Harry said in the press release, “We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world.” Adding, “The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography.”

In May, the pair acted as Campaign Chairs of Vax Live, which aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide.

Since then, the pair have been named Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People landing them on the cover of its publication.

The couple reacted to the honor in a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation website that read, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100 through the words of friend and partner José Andrés, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential People.”

