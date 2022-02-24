Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Receive NAACP Image Award In First Hollywood Appearance Since Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to take the spotlight for a special reason.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 26, marking their first major Hollywood appearance since they moved to California in 2020.

Meghan and Harry are joining an impressive roster. Past President’s Award recipients include Muhammad Ali, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill and more.

“It’s a true honor to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago,” the couple said in a statement.

In addition, the pair’s Archewell Foundation has teamed with the NAACP to create the new Digital Civil Rights Award, which recognizes leaders spearheading change through technology-driven social justice. Each yearly honoree will receive $100,000 to further their cause.

“We’re thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the U.S. and around the world,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, said in a press release, praising the pair for continuing “to lead by example.”

The Sussexes aren’t the only big names on the list for this year’s show.

Mary J. Blige, fresh from rocking the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, will perform and superstars including Zendaya, LL Cool J, Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L. Jackson and Simu Liu are also set to make appearances.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards airs LIVE Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on BET.

— Erin Biglow