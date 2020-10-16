Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Wow With New Photo That Definitely Doesn’t Look Like A Royal Pic!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all smiles ahead of their biggest event since moving to the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to host their very own, specially curated edition of Time’s virtual conversation series, Time100 Talks. The special episode will bring together a wide range of voices to discuss “the pursuit of a more compassionate, safe and trustworthy digital world.”

To tease the event, Meghan and Harry posed for a new, black-and-white portrait by photographer Matt Sayles, marking their first formal photoshoot since leaving their roles as working members of the royal family and forging their own path in the U.S.

In the photo, Meghan broke out into a huge smile, resting an arm on Harry. The duke, meanwhile, situated himself on the arm of his wife’s chair and shot the camera a grin.

The photo seemed reminiscent of the couple’s black-and-white wedding day portrait, where Meghan similarly leaned on Harry and looked off into the distance while he looked straight into the lens.

Meghan and Harry’s Time100 Talks episode will include many special guests, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the husband of Meghan’s friend Serena Williams. The hosts of the podcast “Teenager Therapy,” who recently recorded a mental health-centric episode with the Sussexes, will also be participating. While on the podcast, Meghan and Harry got real with the teens about their mental health, including the online harassment the “Suits” star faced last year.

“I’m told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” she said. “Now, eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. That’s so big, you can’t even think of what that feels like.”

Meghan also discussed the toxicity of social media during a conversation at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit earlier this week.

“I have, for my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time,” she said. “I’d had a personal account years ago which I closed down. And then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the UK. Separate– but that wasn’t managed by us, it was a whole team. And so I think that that comes with the territory of the job you have. I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful for me.”

“Engineering a Better World, “Meghan and Harry’s Time100 Talks episode, airs Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET on Time.com and across Time’s social media platforms.