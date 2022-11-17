Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Docuseries Gets Premiere Date

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries is set to premiere on Netflix next month.

According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated program will hit the streaming service in December.

The project’s title has yet to be released, but the couple is working on it with Oscar-nominated director, Liz Garbus.

In September 2020, the pair signed a multi-year deal with the company to exclusively develop documentaries, scripted shows, feature films, and children’s programs in connection with Archewell Productions, The New York Times reported at the time.

Meghan opened up about the partnership, and working with Liz, in an October interview with Variety.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

The news comes just weeks after additional details about Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir were released.

Penguin Random House, the publishing company behind his upcoming memoir, confirmed in a Tweet on Thursday that the title of his book is “Spare” and will release on Jan. 10th, 2023.

“We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. Spare, the highly anticipated #princeharrymemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at princeharrymemoir.com.”