Meghan Markle Reads To Baby Archie In Adorable 1st Birthday Video

Happy birthday, little Archie! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their son’s first birthday on Wednesday, and the couple celebrated by sharing a sweet video of Meghan reading one of her son’s favorite books aloud.

The video, shared by the charity organization Save With Stories, shows Meghan reading Archie’s favorite book “Duck! Rabbit!” Archie sits on his mom’s lap as she begins to read to him, and can’t help but reach out to turn the pages all on his own.

The sweet moment was shot by Prince Harry in the couple’s Los Angeles home. The proud dad laughs along with his son and even offers the occasional quack!

Of course, the video was more than just a celebration for Meghan and Harry’s son. The couple are supporting the charity in helping children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We also got to hear the sweet nickname Meghan has for her son as she calls him, “Arch” in the video. There were also lots of giggles as the toddler gets quickly distracted during the reading.

“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!” the video caption read in part.

“THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies.”

The video ends with Archie picking a new book for his mom to read as Meghan and Harry cheer for their son in the background.

One year down, many to go!