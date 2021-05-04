Meghan Markle Releasing Children’s Book Inspired By Archie and Prince Harry’s Relationship

Meghan Markle is releasing a book!

The Duchess of Sussex wrote a children’s book titled “The Bench” about “the special bond between a father and son – as seen through a mother’s eyes. Inspired by her own husband and son,” according to a press release on Archewell.

The book evolved from an intimate gift that she gave Prince Harry back in 2019, “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in the statement.

“That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

The first-time author, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child also revealed her wishes for the new title, “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

The announcement of the book which will be out on June 8, comes just days after The Duchess of Sussex led a roundtable for young women in April, where participants were encouraged to speak out about the challenges they’ve faced in what’s been a difficult year for so many.

According to the website for Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation, the virtual forum was held in partnership with Girls Inc. and the National Women’s Law Center and featured 13-to-18-year-olds, primarily girls of color, who “spoke about everyday struggles during COVID-19, including identity loss and isolation, and larger issues of mental health, racial bias and injustice, and more.”



