Meghan Markle was bumpin’ and bold as she stepped out early Monday morning for her first official event with husband Prince Harry in 2019, and not only was her fashion on-point, she also let some big news slip apparently!

The royal reportedly told tons of people in the crowd that she is six months pregnant and is expecting her first bundle of joy in April. Yes, you read that right, we can expect another royal baby in April!

This is as close as we have come to a confirmation on her baby’s arrival since she and Prince Harry first announced they were expecting a baby ahead of their royal tour of Australia in October. And now that we know the baby’s potential due date, the countdown is officially on. Access has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the baby news!

Aside from her big news, Meghan also looked seriously jaw-dropping as she and Harry greeted the crowds in Birkenhead, Merseyside, on Monday morning.

She donned a bright purple dress with a red coat and a set of matching red heels. The stunning choice is the boldest color combo we’ve seen Meghan rock yet (she normally leans toward navy and tan), but we love the bright style on an otherwise dreary English day!

The pair definitely stayed busy during their outing. They visited a statue, took a walkabout, unveiled a plaque, and looked absolutely adorable holding hands with each other.

Another royal outing, another fashion-forward style, another day of loving Meghan Markle!

PHOTOS: More of Meghan Markle’s Best Maternity Looks!