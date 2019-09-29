Meghan Markle Surprises Malawi Students With Skype Appearance During Prince Harry’s Visit

Meghan Markle gave a bunch of Malawi students a bit of a shock when she surprised them by showing up on Prince Harry’s visit via Skype! Prince Harry continued the royal couple’s tour of Africa solo and headed to Malawi to pay a visit to the Nalikule College of Education on Sunday. The school, which receives help from UKAid scholarships through the Campaign for Female Education, helps support women who want to complete their secondary education.

Harry visited the young women in order to witness firsthand how the aid that the UK is providing is helping them succeed. The project is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which Harry is president and Meghan is vice-president. The U.K. funds ensure that young women get at least 12 years of quality education.

And while Prince Harry’s visit to the girl’s school was certainly a treat, the girls got really excited when the Duchess of Sussex surprised them with a Skype appearance! When Meghan’s face appeared on the screen, the girls began to sing and Meghan was seen clapping along, clearly inspired by the moment.

Prince Harry’s visit to Malawi follows his travels to Botswana and Angola. Meghan stayed behind in South Africa, leaving Cape Town to head onto Johannesburg with their son, Archie. Prince Harry will meet up with Meghan and Archie in Johannesburg later this week before they return home to Windsor.

Women’s rights are especially important to Meghan, who spent time during their trip to South Africa meeting with female activist and young women. She also made a secret visit to talk with the mother of a young female student who was murdered last month.

The Duchess also is the patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities earlier this year. In December, Meghan spoke with young women at King’s College London in order to highlight the impact of higher education. She has previously talked about her own college experiences in the U.S. and gave a moving speech during her tour of Fiji last October.

“As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university,” she said. “From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni to the moment that you receive your diploma, the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one. I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included.”

Meghan is expected to make a couple additional appearances this week in South Africa.

