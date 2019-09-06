Meghan Markle Takes Surprise Solo Trip To Watch Friend Serena Williams At U.S. Open

Meghan Markle is the type of friend you want to have in the stands cheering for you.

The new mom has apparently just hopped on a last-minute flight to New York to watch her friend Serena Williams compete in the U.S. Open finals.

The Duchess of Sussex flew on a commercial flight without husband Prince Harry or baby Archie, according to The Times. Meghan has faced recent criticism for taking private planes with her family this summer due to the environmental impact.

“It is a last-minute trip,” a source told The Times, adding, “Excited to support her friend, and then come back.”

Meghan is an avid tennis fan and recently attended Wimbledon with some friends in July to watch Serena’s championship match. She also attended the women’s final with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.



The 38-year-old is expected to return at the end of the weekend. After her four-month maternity leave, she’ll be going back to work on Sept. 12. Meghan will be launching the capsule collection of women’s workwear that she created with her fashion guru pal Misha Nonoo, which will benefit her royal patronage Smart Works.