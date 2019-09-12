Meghan Markle’s Charity Clothing Collection Can Be Yours!

Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated fashion line is finally here!

The Duchess of Sussex launched The Smart Set collection with Smart Works with workwear essentials for women. For each item sold, a piece of clothing will be donated to Smart Works, which provides work-appropriate clothing to women in need for job interviews.

The new mom worked brought together fashion designers Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and Misha Nonoo to create the collection.

In honor of the charity clothing line being released, Buckingham Palace has released some sweet behind-the-scene photos of Meghan Markle working on her passion project.



The Smart Set includes a blazer, dress pants from Jigsaw, a tote bag from John Lewis & Partners, a classic dress, which the organization says is flattering to all sizes from Marks & Spencer, and a crisp white shirt from Meghan’s friend Misha Nonoo, who helped create ‘the capsule wardrobe’.

“Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Now, one year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good,” Meghan explained.