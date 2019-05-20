Meghan Markle’s Ex Trevor Engelson Marries Tracey Kurland: See Every Photo From Their Day! (EXCLUSIVE)

Trevor Engelson and Tracey Kurland made things official!

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband walked down the aisle to say “I do” on May 11, 2019, and Access has all the exclusive details from the event.

The couple tied the knot at the stunning Rosewood Miramar Beach outside Santa Barbara, and Tracey looked amazing in a Monique Lhuillier bridal gown that featured intricate details on the skirt an bodice.

Her hair was styled in long flowing curls and she accessorized with teardrop earrings. Trevor also looked dapper in a Tom Ford tuxedo.

After getting ready, the couple had a first look photo session that will make you swoon. Trevor couldn’t stop smiling as he saw his blushing bride for the very first time as they posed on an epic spiral staircase.

They then hopped in an adorable pink ride to attend the ceremony, where they exchanged Cartier wedding bands, which looked perfect next to Tracey’s massive Martin Katz engagement ring.

At the ceremony, members of the bridal party rock flower crowns that were hand crafted by Tracey herself. The venue boasted lavish lighting details, which served as the ideal backdrop for the couple to exchange their wedding vows.

With 320 guests in attendance, the couple then hit up their reception, which looked to be quite the fun times, with some guests even taking shots straight from the bottle on the dance floor.

At the party, the couple looked super in love as they swept across the dance floor to their first song, which was “Nothing Can Change This Love,” by Sam Cooke.

Then, they cut into their eight-tiered wedding cake, which featured floral accents.

The floral and décor was by Nancy Kaye at Marks Garden and the entire wedding was planned by wedding planner Lisa Gorjestani.

Congrats to the happy couple!

– -Stephanie Swaim