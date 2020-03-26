Meghan Markle’s First Post-Royal Job Will Be For Disney Documentary

Meghan Markle’s first official job in her post-royal life will be in a familiar setting—The Duchess is returning to film! The Duchess of Sussex lent her voice to Disney+ to narrate a film about an elephant’s journey across the Kalahari Desert.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

“Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming @Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus,” the streaming service’s official account shared on Twitter.

The tweet included a magical montage of the two upcoming “journeys,” and shared that Meghan’s film “Elephants” will be available to stream on April 3.

Disney will also be donating to Elephants Without Borders, a charity that the film is supporting.

The news doesn’t come as a complete shock, as Meghan’s husband Prince Harry has previously spoken about his wife’s television work. The Prince was spotted telling then-CEO of Disney Bob Iger that Meghan was interested in doing voiceovers while attending “The Lion King” premiere in 2019.

Moreover, Meghan and Harry have been longtime animal advocates and have specifically fought for the welfare of elephants. In 2017, the couple traveled to Botswana to visit elephant caretakers, and shared photos of the trip to celebrate World Elephant Day just last year.

At the time, the couple shared on their official page that they had even partnered with Ellen DeGeneres to further benefit Elephants Without Borders. “…We are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word,” the post’s caption began. “EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars!”

The announcement of Meghan’s voiceover job comes just days before she and Harry are set to officially leave royal life behind and give up their titles on March 31.