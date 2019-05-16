Meghan Markle’s Friend Breaks Down In Tears Over The Negative Press Surrounding Her: ‘She’s Never Had A Diva Fit’

Meghan Markle’s close friends are coming to her defense — again.

The Duchess of Sussex’s nearest and dearest pals offered a rare glimpse into her personal life and family life with Prince Harry when they sat down with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King for the upcoming CBS News special “Meghan and Harry Plus One.”

In a sneak peek from the exclusive, Meghan’s longtime confidant and makeup artist Daniel Martin got emotional while addressing the intense scrutiny and criticism she has received in the media.

“What’s so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there’s no truth to them,” he said of the reports. “It’s not the same person. In the years I’ve known her, the years I’ve worked with her, she’s never had a diva fit, never.”

Daniel, who was responsible for Meghan’s perfectly-natural royal wedding day makeup, added through tears, “I know she doesn’t deserve all of this negative press.”

Gayle also spoke to actress Janina Gavankar, who shared even more insight into the Meghan’s private world. “She doesn’t read the bad or the good because… she knows the metrics that you have for your own life cannot be based on a headline that somebody else wrote,” Janina said.

After welcoming son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, the royal couple is now focused on their new baby, which Janina admits has been a dream come true for Meghan. “[She] and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade,” she revealed. “She always wanted to be a mom.”

As for Prince Harry, Daniel said, “He’s so good with kids. When they were doing the family portrait after the wedding with everybody, he was on the floor playing with the kids. And that’s when I knew he was going to be the coolest dad. Their child is going to represent what the world is now. It’s the dawn of a new generation.”

E! News Chief Correspondent and royal expert Melanie Bromley echoed that same sentiment when she chatted with Access following Archie’s debut at Windsor Castle with his parents. “Things are different with Meghan and Harry. They do not have to follow the rules,” she said.

“[They] are good at reminding us that we can look at the royal family as this fairytale… but at the the end of the day, this is a normal family. This is a young family with their first baby, who are about to celebrate their first wedding anniversary as well. They’re ordinary people.”

“Meghan and Harry Plus One” will air Friday, May 17, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

