Meghan Markle’s Subtle Dress And Hat Tribute To Queen Elizabeth At Her Funeral

While all eyes were on the senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle opted to pay subtle tributes to Queen Elizabeth with her sartorial choices.

Royal fans quickly noticed that the Duchess of Sussex was wearing a set of diamond and pearl earrings that were gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth as a sweet tribute.

But that wasn’t the only nod. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a black cape dress by Stella McCartney, which she wore in navy back in 2018, to a televised concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in honor of the Queen’s 92nd birthday. This time she wore the outfit with a set of black gloves, which could have been an additional tribute to the Queen, who regularly wore gloves throughout her monarchy. Meghan was one of the only members of the royal family who wore gloves during the funeral.

Meghan also wore the black version of a white hat by Stephen Jones for Dior that she donned back in June, during Queen Elizabeth’s final Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While Meghan’s fashion tributes may not have been as obvious as other members of the royal family, perhaps her subtle nods were a way for her to keep the spotlight on her husband, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth during this very difficult time.

Meghan arrived at the funeral with Sophie Countess of Wessex while he husband, Prince Harry rode with his cousin Peter in a separate car. Once inside the funeral, the couple was reunited and were seen comforting each other throughout the emotional day.

Meghan was also seen wiping away tears as she and Harry exited the funeral.

