Meghan Trainor Gives An Update After Dad Was Struck By Car: ‘He Is The Strongest Man I Know’

Meghan Trainor thanks fans for their support after her dad suffers a terrifying accident.

Gary Trainor was crossing a street in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles Friday, when a car struck him, according to multiple reports. Gary was transported to an area hospital and a rep for Meghan told People magazine that fortunately, Gary was “in stable condition.”

On Sunday, Meghan posted a black-and-white pic on Instagram of herself with her dad and captioned, “I’m with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages.”

The singer concluded her message, “It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know 💖🙏🏻.”

The incident was first reported as a hit-and-run, but a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department later informed outlets that the driver did not flee the scene and no crime was reported.

Gary has always been a champion of his daughter as her career skyrocketed. The “Nice to Meet Ya” singer brought her dad on for a surprise appearance on “The Voice UK” last month, on which Meghan is currently a judge. Gary, a musician himself, rocked out to “Shake, Rattle and Roll” on the piano with judge Tom Jones.

Back in 2016, the pop star brought her dad along to the iHeartMusic Awards to help calm her stage nerves and called him her “good luck charm” when the pair spoke to Access Hollywood.