Mel B Drops Bombshell & Claims She Slept With Spice Girls Bandmate Geri Halliwell!

We’ll never hear “2 Become 1” the same way again!

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, opened up during a taping of an interview for Piers Morgan’s new ITV show “Life Stories” and confirmed rumors that she and Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell Horner, aka Ginger Spice, had a lesbian fling. Geri has not commented on Mel’s claim.

Piers teased the interview on Twitter, writing, Tomorrow’s @GMB will air the first exclusive clips of @OfficialMelB confessing that 2-became-1 with @GeriHalliwell… The full bombshell Life Stories interview airs in a few weeks time.”

A transcript from the interview appeared in the Daily Mail on Sunday. Piers asked, “Did you or didn’t you with Geri Halliwell…did you sleep with her?”

“Yeah, we all slept in a bed together but not ‘like that’ all of us,” Mel responded.

Piers pressed on, “Did you sleep with Geri ‘like that’?”

Mel nodded and smiled adding, “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

Piers asked how frequent the pair slept together and Mel shot back, “Oh stop it, you pervert,” before revealing it was a one-time affair.

“It was just that once,” Mel B said. “And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing.”

Geri Halliwell married Formula 1 racing team boss Christian Horner in 2015. She quit the Spice Girls in 1998 before rejoining in 2007.

Mel B divorced film producer Stephen Belafonte in 2017 and detailed their turbulent marriage in her book, “Brutally Honest.” The singer was a judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” from 2011 to 2018, when it was announced she and Heidi Klum would not be returning in 2019.

The Spice Girls are reportedly going to start rehearsing for their summer reunion tour in a couple weeks’ time. Hopefully, Mel’s revelation won’t make rehearsals too awkward!