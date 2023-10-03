Geri Halliwell Says Spice Girls Have A Group Chat & Reveals Girl Power Inspiration For New Book

Geri Halliwell is bringing Girl Power to life in a new book.

The bestselling author and former Spice Girl is taking fans on a whimsical adventure in “Rosie Frost and The Falcon Queen,” and she revealed to Access Hollywood in a new interview that her inspiration is personal.

“When you write, sometimes you write about what you know. And there are sort of quiet adult themes in there and this book is for everyone. You know, whether you’re 10,20, 30, 40, 50 it’s for everyone,” she told Access.

A common theme in her writing is giving strength to women, carrying on the celebration of girl power she championed nearly 25 years ago with her band, the Spice Girls.

“I went through grief when I was young. And so there are touches of grief, she’s orphaned, and she’s looking at that but also trying to find your power. You know what, against, when you’re up against the odds, I think that’s how you find out who you are,” she added.

Despite leaning into her creative writing side, Geri says she’s still close with her bandmates.

“If you went to university or school you have some school friends. and your lives might take different directions but then there’s always that connection and I think now we have motherhood in common…which is beautiful. I feel so proud of them individually,” she gushed about Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham. “There is definitely a group chat which is rather nice.”

As Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, prepare for the release of his new documentary, Geri reflected on the couple first meeting.

“What do I remember…do you know what? I think I was very much about girl code so I was like, you know, it was all about the girls first. So, for me it was dreams before dates and so I’d be like quite protective, you know, suspicious and protective of my girlfriends,” she explained.

She also confessed why she holds all the Spice Girls close to her heart.

“They’re like sisters, doesn’t really matter who it is but you know David is like a brother and I care for him and her greatly,” she added. “She’s a really good person.”

She also shared if the group would ever consider a reunion.

“I love being with the girls…at some point I am sure we will do something,” she said while clarifying she is not sure when it could happen if it does.

Geri’s book, “Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen,” is out now.

