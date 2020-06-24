Melania Trump’s Team Blasts Food Network’s John Henson’s ‘Insensitive’ Tweet About 14-Year-Old Son Barron

Melania Trump‘s team is condemning an “inappropriate and insensitive” joke that mentioned her 14-year-old son Barron.

The First Lady’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, responded to a since-deleted Father’s Day tweet sent by Food Network host John Henson, which called the teen’s parentage into question.

“I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is,” the “Halloween Baking Championship” host – who frequently tweets jokes aimed at Donald Trump and his administration – reportedly wrote on Father’s Day.

Grisham had strong words for Henson in a statement to The Hill.

“Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son,” it read. “As with every other administration, a minor child should be off-limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media.”

Henson received some backlash for his tweet, which he initially stood by.

“The joke was aimed at Trump and the mere mention of Barron’s name doesn’t mean it’s at his expense. Although I respect your right to take issue with it,” the former “Wipeout” host replied in part to one Twitter critic.

One day after Melania’s spokesperson rebuked his words, he shared a formal apology on Twitter.

“It was a mistake to mention a minor,” he wrote. “I apologize and will use better judgment in the future.”