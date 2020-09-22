Melissa Benoist Reacts To ‘Supergirl’ Ending After Season 6

“Supergirl” is hanging up her cape after Season 6.

The series will come to an end after the next season, The CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions said, according to multiple reports.

The show, which stars Melissa Benoist as the titular hero, will air its final episodes in 2021.

Melissa took to Instagram to react to the news.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless,” she began.

The 31-year-old actress continued, sharing how her character has impacted her.

“She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united,” the post continues. ”What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

Melissa concluded the post, promising that Season 6 will be epic.

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah,” she concluded.

Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Andrea Brooks, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood are set to be in the upcoming season as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

How are you feeling about “Supergirl” ending?

— Stephanie Swaim