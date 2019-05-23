Memorial Day Grilling Recipes From Adam Perry Lang For The Best BBQ!

Celebrity chef, and grilling guru Adam Perry Lang is sharing his secrets for grilling a steak like a pro this Memorial Day Weekend. Check out these incredible recipes below that will take your steak to the next level on this Memorial Day Weekend.

Salt and Pepper Dry-Aged “Cowboy-Cut” Rib Eye

Eight 1 ½ to 1 ¾-inch -thick dry-aged rib eye, cowboy-cut steaks, about 20 ounces each

Kosher salt

Whole black peppercorns, crushed with the bottom of a heavy pan

About ¼ cup canola or vegetable oil

2 sticks (16 tablespoons, 8 ounces) unsalted butter, cold and unwrapped (see Note)

½ bunch of thyme, and ½ bunch of Rosemary, tied in an Herb Bundle (Using kitchen twine, tie the bunch to the end of a wood kitchen spoon or a dowel. This will make it easier to use as a brush for basting)

2 large garlic cloves, peeled

Finished Dressing

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Fleur de sel

Coarsely ground fresh black pepper

Note: Melting the butter directly from the stick can be time-consuming if doing a large amount of steaks. If it is preferable, start with softened butter, and use the herb bundle to apply.

Tip: This method also works exceptionally well for dry-aged Porterhouse and dry-aged shell steaks

Preheat all grates of a well-oiled charcoal or gas grill to high.

Season the steaks with salt and pepper on both sides and work it in with your hands.

Using your hands or brush, evenly, but lightly coat the steaks with canola oil.

It is preferable that the steaks be moved to a clean area of the grate every time they are flipped. Depending on the grill size, they may need to be cooked in batches to ensure there is a clean portion of the grill to flip to.

Place the steaks on the grate, decrease the heat to medium, close the lid, and do not move the steaks until they are well marked and have a light char, about 3 minutes. Flip, close the lid, and repeat on the second side, grilling for 3 minutes.

Press 1 stick of the butter on the top of one of the steaks, running it across the surface as it melts. Repeat with the remaining steaks, using the second stick of butter as needed. Brush with the herb bundle, flip the steaks, and repeat with the butter and herb brush on the second side. If the butter gets too soft, or the pieces too small, place in a small bowl and use the herb brush to apply.

Continue to cook with the lid down as much as possible; flip, jockey, and stack as needed, and open to brush with butter using the herb bundle toward the end of cooking.

Cook to desired doneness: about 4 minutes per side for rare, about 5 minutes per side for medium rare, about 7 minutes per side for medium, and 9 to 10 minutes per side for medium well to well-done.

Remove the steaks from the grill and place in a baking dish or disposable pan. Aggressively starting with the bone, rub both sides of the steaks with the garlic cloves. Brush again with the butter using the herb bundle, and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes.

Drizzle the olive oil on a cutting board. Sprinkle with the parsley, fleur de sel, and pepper. Cut the end of the herb brush off and finely chop with the mixture on the board. Finely chop the remaining portions of the garlic cloves as well.

Place the steaks on top and pour some of the juices from the pan over the meat.

Cut to separate the meat from the bone and slice the meat on a diagonal into ¼-inch slices. Dredge in the dressing, top with additional pan juices, and sprinkle with fleur de sel and pepper.