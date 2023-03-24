Menudo Performing ‘Mi Amore’ In Front Of Live Audience For The First Time At Universal Studios Hollywood (EXCLUSIVE)

Calling all Menudo fans!

The iconic boy band is set to perform their new song “Mi Amore” at CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, March 28 at 3 PM PT, welcoming their first-ever live audience!

What’s more? Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover will be on hand to interview the global pop sensations!

“Mi Amore” is already a smash hit, with the track’s music video reaching 1 million views on YouTube just days after its release.

Last year, Mario revealed he was partnering with Menudo Productions to bring back the legendary group. Auditions for an all-new lineup were held in the fall and the members were announced earlier this month.

Come dance and sing along with Menudo at Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk, and be sure to tune in to Access Daily on March 31 to see their appearance! Check your local listings.