Mermaidcore Must-Haves To Make You Shimmer All Summer

Get ready to make waves!

Mermaidcore is one of the year’s hottest trends and now you can score these mermaid-inspired looks that’ll have you ready to shimmer all summer long.

From everyday essentials to statement accessories and even pool party gear, we have the perfect collection to help you slay the under-the-sea aesthetic.

Whether you’re looking for a glittery number to wear out on the town or seashell jewelry to top off your beachy fit, you’ll shine in these stylish pieces.

Shop all your fave Mermaidcore looks below!

Mermaid by SLYK Shades$125.00The mermaid is set in ebony wood and layered with genuine abalone shells. We are so excited to bring you our shell collection! These glasses are covered with our beautiful iridescent shells that will make you stand out from the crowd. We hope you love these as much as we do and they quickly become your new favorite sunglasses. Take a bit of the ocean's beauty with you! All our shell glasses are guaranteed to have unique abalone patterns and wooden striations.

Natasha Dress by Verishop$295.00Double ruffled sleeves – elasticated waist – intricate inset lace trim – length: 33″ – model measurement is 5’8″ height, 32″ bust, 23″ waist, 34″ hips and wearing a size S Buy Now

Shine By Sterling Forever Resin Shell Dangle Earrings by Sterling Forever$9.55Want to complete your summertime look? You'll feel like the queen of the sea when you're wearing these resin shell dangle earrings! Choose between gold or silver tones — or grab them both instead of having to choose. Made from high-quality materials to ensure years of wear.

Jennifer Necklace by Joey Baby$70.00This beautiful moonstone Jennifer NECKLACE is truly spectacular.It is made from 18K gold plated brass with chunky freshwater pearls on one half and moonstone on the other.

Puka Shell Charm Necklace by Sterling Forever$36.00Take the beauty of the sea with you everywhere you go, thanks to this puka shell charm necklace! This playful accessory features delicate puka shell charms and can be adjusted for the perfect fit. Choose between the gold and silver tones.

Puff Sleeve Cut-out Mini Dress by Avec Les Filles$125.30Party all night in our sequin-coated mini dress, which features puff sleeves, cut-out detailing, hidden back zipper closure, and a fully-lined interior.

Luxe Lie-On Float | Mermaid by SUNNYLIFE$25.00INFLATE YOUR SUMMER The makeover your pool has been waiting for. Make the sunny season one to remember with Sunnylife's Insta-famous floats. Inflate your SUMMER and take it to luxe level – lay back and relax with the Luxe Lie-On Float.

Mermaid Glitter Drink Tumbler by Integrity Commerce$40.29Discover an iridescent tumbler that allows you to enjoy your favorite beverage on-the-go. Whether you're out doing chores or busy in the office, the mermaid tumbler can be used to store your iced coffee, smoothie, or juice, for on-the-go refreshment. Unlike other tumblers that use flimsy push down lids, the iridescent travel tumbler comes with a screw top lid and silicone seal, which limits accidents. The 24 oz tumbler has a tapered shape that nestles nicely into the hand. This slim shape also lends perfectly to being able to fit in almost any cup holder. As such, the tumbler can be used in cars, at the office, at the movies, and more. You may also notice the beautiful iridescent design of this tumbler. Combining ultimate functionality and unbeatable aesthetics, this premium tumbler really is a class above the competition.

Pink Python Hi-shine Legging by Terez$97.00Slither a little snakeskin into your closet with our dreamy photoreal take on fashion’s favorite reptile. In a showstopping pastel pink legging with hints of lavender and periwinkle, our python print is the prettiest around. Buy Now

Scallop Shell Studs by Sterling Forever$31.50Add a touch of undersea chic to your look with these studs! Each delicate stud is in the shape of a scallop shell. Choose between the gold or silver tones, or add them both to your jewelry collection!

Luxe Pool Ring | Shell Bubblegum by SUNNYLIFE$45.00FLOAT TO PARADISESUMMER is more fun with SUNNYLiFE!

Lay back, relax and float away to paradise with the Bubblegum Shell Luxe Pool Ring.

It’s time to take SUMMER to the next level with SUNNYLiFE’s Insta-famous float range. Buy Now

Mermaid Blue Mug by Integrity Commerce$44.19Morning routine got you down? Grab your new favorite mug and get things brewing—you were mermaid for greatness! This under-the-sea-inspired accessory is complete with seashell detail, metallic accents, and a cheekily inspirational quote.

Iridescent Pleated Mini Dress by Avec Les Filles$125.30Shimmer and shine in our mesmeric mini dress, which features a sweetheart neckline, inverted pleats, spaghetti straps, hidden back zipper closure, and a fully-lined interior.

