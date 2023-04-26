Met Gala 2023: Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Star-Studded Fashion Event

Fashion’s biggest night is less than a week away!

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 1 at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, where hundreds of stars will grace its famous steps in their most extravagant fashions.

The high-profile charity event is held annually to benefit the museum’s famous Costume Institute and coincides with the opening night of each year’s exhibition.

The Costume Institute’s Spring 2023 exhibition is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrating the late German designer’s fashion legacy.

This year’s Met Gala will share the same theme; invitees were given the dress code “in honor of Karl.”

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will co-chair this year’s gala alongside four other A-listers: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer.

According to Vogue, around 600 people are typically invited to the Met Gala each year. While the celebrities who chose to attend can vary, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Lupita N’yongo and Katy Perry are among the notable names who often grace the carpet.

To watch the Met Gala red carpet live, tune in to Access Hollywood’s YouTube page on Monday at 4PM PT/7 PM ET.