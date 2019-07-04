Miami Dolphins’ Kendrick Norton Had His Arm Amputated After A Car Crash

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has had his arm amputated, his agent confirmed.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Malki Kawa wrote on Twitter on July 4, 2019.

“We ask that you continue to pray for him,” he added. “His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.

The 22-year-old’s arm had to be amputated so that paramedics could remove Norton from the vehicle, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The outlet also reports that the athlete is in the trauma center at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Miami Dolphins also issued a statement on the situation tweeting, “We were made aware of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thought and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz also reacted to the situation on social media.

“The U family is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning,” he wrote.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Norton’s car rolled over onto its roof after running into a barrier for unknown reasons and another car was involved in the accident, per the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The outlet notes that per the report, the accident took place at 1:18am on the Dolphin Expressway westbound ramp leading to the Palmetto Expressway.

The passengers in Norton’s car were also injured but only the athlete’s injuries were serious, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

— Stephanie Swaim