Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads At Oscars Afterparty In First Red Carpet Debut

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are couple goals!

Michael and Lori made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party following the 2022 Academy Awards, and it’s safe to say they are a knockout couple!

The “Black Panther” actor, 35, donned a black metallic tuxedo for the evening out in Beverly Hills and was all smiles as he let his leading lady take center stage at the photo station.

Lori, 25, was a stunner in a sparkling cream-colored dress with an architectural bodice and a see-through, lattice skirt which she teamed with a gold bodysuit.

PHOTOS: Wildest Oscars Afterparty Photos

Oscars 2022: Wildest Afterparty Photos! View Gallery

Inside the party, Michael was spotted chatting with tons of A-list stars, including Jonathan Major, Jon Batiste, and Anthony Ramos.

The duo’s date night was definitely one for the books and has officially cemented their couple status. Michael and Lori made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021 after romance rumors swirled about them in late 2020. Since then the pair has enjoyed multiple vacations together and regularly flaunts their super sweet love on social media.

PHOTOS: All the Vanity Fair Red Carpet Looks!