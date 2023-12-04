Michael B. Jordan Unharmed After Crashing Ferrari In Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan is unharmed after a recent car crash.

The “Creed III” star and director’s Ferrari collided with a parked vehicle in Los Angeles over the weekend, Access Hollywood has learned. The LAPD did not confirm the driver’s identity when contacted by multiple outlets, but Jordan, 36, is said to be uninjured and no arrests have been reported.

Access Hollywood has reached out to the “Creed” star’s rep for comment.

Jordan was set to receive the Vantage Award from filmmaker Christopher Nolan at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday night, where his sister reportedly accepted on his behalf.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan skipped the event “out of an abundance of caution.”

It seems the star already has a busy 2024 on deck. In addition to reports that Jordan may be returning for another installment in the “Creed” franchise, Will Smith recently revealed that he is talking with his fellow A-lister about a potential “I Am Legend” sequel.