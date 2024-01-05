Michael Bolton Reveals He Had ‘Immediate Surgery’ After Unexpected Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Michael Bolton is starting 2024 on the road to recovery.

The singer, 70, revealed in a personal social media post on Jan. 5 that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the end of last year and is now facing a hopeful prognosis.

Michael began his note with happy New Year’s wishes for fans, explaining that his “unexpected” health scare was discovered before the holidays and “required immediate surgery.”

Though the vocalist assured followers that the procedure was a success thanks to his “incredible medical team,” he confirmed his need to step back from performing while he takes the necessary time to heal.

“I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” he wrote. “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon. I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years.”

Michael went on to share gratitude for all the “positive messages” he’s holding close to his heart and pledged to provide more updates when he could.

According to the hitmaker’s website, he was scheduled to kick off a concert slate on Feb. 1 that included stops throughout the U.S. and several dates in Europe. As of Friday, the affected shows have yet to be confirmed or rescheduled.