Michael Jackson’s estate is clapping back at the team behind the “Leaving Neverland” documentary. The estate released a statement, obtained by, Access blasting how the documentary film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week, portrayed Michael Jackson and allegations against him.

“Leaving Neverland isn’t a documentary, it is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death. The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact.”

The statement also takes aim at the claims of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, whose allegations of sexual misconduct at the hands of Jackson are the focus of the film. In the statement, Jackson’s estate claims they are “liars” and pointed out that claims were already dismissed by a judge after they were brought forth via lawsuits.

“These claims were the basis of lawsuits filed by these two admitted liars which were ultimately dismissed by a judge. The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred. They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations, which means the entire film hinges solely on the word of two perjurers,” the statement adds.

“For 20 years Wade Robson denied in court and in numerous interviews, including after Michael passed, that he was a victim and stated he was grateful for everything Michael had done for him. His family benefitted from Michael’s kindness, generosity and career support up until Michael’s death. Conveniently left out of Leaving Neverland was the fact that when Robson was denied a role in a Michael Jackson themed Cirque du Soleil production, his assault allegations suddenly emerged.”

The statement also addressed that they are sympathetic to children who are the victims of abuse and said the the film does “those victims a disservice.”

“Despite all the disingenuous denials made that this is not about money, it has always been about money – millions of dollars — dating back to 2013 when both Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who share the same law firm, launched their unsuccessful claims against Michael’s Estate. Now that Michael is no longer here to defend himself, Robson, Safechuck and their lawyers continue their efforts to achieve notoriety and a payday by smearing him with the same allegations a jury found him innocent of when he was alive.”

The 4-hour film has gotten a lot of attention this week following it’s release. During it’s screening at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the film got a standing ovation. Pro-Jackson protesters also stood outside of the screening though in support of Jackson. Mental health professionals were also seen outside of the theater’s lobby to address anyone who needed to speak about the film after the screening.

