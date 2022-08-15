Michelle Branch Files for Divorce From Patrick Carney After Arrest For Alleged Domestic Assault (Reports)

Michelle Branch has officially filed for divorce from Patrick Carney.

The singer filed the paperwork in Davidson County, Tennessee on Friday, according to documents obtained by multiple outlets.

The 39-year-old reportedly listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the break up and she’s seeking to be the primary residential custodian of their 4-year-old son Rhys and 6-month-old daughter Willie and requests child support from the Black Keys drummer but also requests that he have “reasonable parenting time privileges,” according to People.

The date of their split on the documents is listed as Thursday, Aug. 11, according to multiple reports.

That same day, the “Breathe” singer was arrested in Nashville, Tenn. for allegedly slapping Carney. The star was arrested at around 2AM for a domestic disturbance, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department previously told NBC News.

“Michelle stated that she and her husband are having marital issues and have been arguing. The argument began at another location and continued when they arrived home. The argument escalated and Michelle admitted to slapping Patrick in the facial area one or two times,” an affidavit previously obtained by NBC News reads. Carney had no visible injuries, per the document.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Department previously told NBC News that Branch had been booked for domestic assault and was released on a $1,000 bond that same day. Branch has a court date set for Nov. 7, per the Davidson County Criminal Clerk.

The news of her arrest came one day after news broke that Branch and Carney were splitting after three years of marriage. She confirmed the news in a statement shared with Access Hollywood last week.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness,” the statement reads.

Prior to announcing the breakup, Branch reportedly tweeted and deleted a message claiming that Carney had allegedly cheated on her while she was home with their baby girl. Carney has yet to publicly comment on Branch’s allegations, their split or the alleged domestic dispute.

NBC News previously reached out to Branch and Carney’s teams for comment.

The duo first started dating back in 2015 and went on to get married in 2019.

— Stephanie Swaim