Michelle Branch Marries Patrick Carney In Romantic New Orleans Ceremony

Michelle Branch is a married woman!

The “Everywhere” singer and Patrick Carney got hitched Saturday at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.

The 35-year-old songstress was the definition of a blushing bride in an off-white lace wedding dress that featured spaghetti straps and off-the-shoulder detailing. Michelle wore her brown locks in loose curls and pinned a gorgeous veil to the back of her hair.

Meanwhile, the drummer for The Black Keys looked super classic and chic in a black tux with a white shirt.

A few of Michelle and Patrick’s friends posted photos and videos of the couple’s nuptials on Instagram, confirming the news.

Just a day before the pair tied the knot, Michelle posted a pic of herself locking lips with her then-fiancé.

“Love is in the air (and tequila after champagne was a bad idea),” she captioned the snap.

Michelle and Patrick first met back in 2015 at a Grammys party in Los Angeles. Shortly after the duo locked eyes for the first time, they began dating and got engaged in July 2017.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for ✨❤️ 34 might be the best year yet,” Michelle wrote, announcing their engagement on Instagram.

As the lovebirds were planning their wedding, they found out they were expecting their first kiddo together.

“Well, we were just about to send out Save the Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” Michelle wrote on Instagram back in February 2018, announcing her pregnancy alongside a video of an ultrasound. “Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!”

The couple welcomed their son Rhy James in August 2018. Michelle is also a proud mama to 13-year-old son Owen from her first marriage to Teddy Landau.