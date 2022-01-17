Michelle Obama Dances While Blowing Out The Candles On Her Birthday

Michelle Obama is ringing in her 58th birthday with a little boogie time!

The former First Lady of the United States shared a sweet video to her Instagram account on Monday where she’s dancing to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” as she checks out a lovely looking birthday cake.

She captioned the fun video, “Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store. 💕”

Michelle wasn’t short on sweet birthday messages in the comments, either!

Octavia Spencer wrote, “You make 58 look 38. Happy birthday.”

While Kelly Rowland, Yara Shahidi and more simply wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

Michelle certainly has plenty of fun to look forward to this year. The mom-of-two also has had a strong Insta-game! Over the new year, she shared this sweet snap with her love, Barack.

58 and feeling great!