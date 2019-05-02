Michelle Obama Flashes Her Super Tight Abs In A Crop Top As She Hangs At UCLA

Little known fact: Michelle Obama can rock a crop top like nobody’s business.

The former FLOTUS attended college signing day at UCLA in a grey Compton College crop top hoodie that flashed her flat belly as she celebrated the graduating students.

The best-selling author took to Instagram on Wednesday to share moments from the special day where we got a peek at her tight abs.

“I am so proud of each and every student out there who’s celebrating #CollegeSigningDay and committing to continue their education,” she wrote. “I know how hard you worked in all of your classes. I know how much time and care you put into your applications. And I know how many hurdles each of you had to clear to make it to today.”

Fans took to the comments section to show some love for Michelle’s casual look.

“Come through, crop top,” one user wrote.

“Is no one going to mention how Michelle can just rock a crop top like that?” another said.

Celebs joining Michelle at the event included Sophia Bush, Adam Rippon, Kelly Rowland, Elizabeth Banks, John Legend and Conan O’Brien.

Michelle also shared a few helpful tips to approaching college on her Instagram Story.

“1. Tell all the doubters #BetterMakeRoom,” she said. “2. Work hard, get into college, keep going, 3. Don’t be afraid of challenges, and 4. You aren’t in this alone.”

Now if only she could provide a list of steps on how to successfully work a crop top!

