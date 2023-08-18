Michelle Pfeiffer Slays In Makeup-Free Selfie To Celebrate Instagram Milestone

Still got it! Michelle Pfeiffer is keeping it real while celebrating a social media milestone.

The 65-year-old Hollywood icon hit three million followers on Instagram and commemorated the occasion on Friday with a message of gratitude while proving once again her beauty really is timeless.

“Thank you all for hanging out with me here!!” she wrote, captioning a makeup-free selfie.

Fans and famous friends sent love to Michelle in the comment section, with Chelsea Handler, Rita Wilson and more applauding the actress’ fresh-faced greeting.

“I remember when you first showed up here …and it was like finding ruby slippers! You are solid gold,” Selma Blair wrote alongside a yellow heart emoji.

Actress Holland Taylor added, “You are SO beautiful. Always so jazzed that I once played your mother!”

The “Batman Returns” star joined IG in January 2019 and introduced herself with a throwback clip from her iconic work as Catwoman in Tim Burton’s superhero sequel.

“MEOW Instagram,” she wrote in her caption at the time.

And the 1992 role remains perhaps her most celebrated to date, with fans dropping multiple Catwoman GIFs in the comment section of her latest post.

Talk about a purr-fect way to shout out a legend!