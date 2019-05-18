Mick Jagger Jams On A Guitar After Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Mick Jagger is still rockin’!

The 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman posted a video on social media on Saturday rocking out on an electric guitar, just a month after undergoing a heart valve replacement. Mick jammed on a black-and-white guitar to what sounds like a new Stones song.

“Rocking out to new tunes,” Mick captioned the clip.

Earlier this week, Jagger posted another video of his high-energy workout dance proving that his surgery isn’t going to keep the rocker down!

On Thursday, the Rolling Stones announced a new schedule for their No Filter tour, which was previously postponed due to Mick’s surgery. The band revealed that the North American leg of the tour will start on June 21 and end in Miami on August 31.

In April, Mick had a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) surgery, according to multiple reports. The procedure is minimally invasive, allowing doctors to fix the defective valve without opening the chest.

At the time, the singer apologized for the tour delay in a tweet to fans, writing in part, “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

The rocker shared a post-surgery pic of himself out for a stroll in front of blossoming trees. “A walk in the park!” Mick captioned the photo.

Mick also thanked fans for their support throughout his ordeal after being released from the hospital, writing, “Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”