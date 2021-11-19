Mickey Guyton Asks For Prayers After 9-Month-Old Son Taken To ICU: ‘Doctors Don’t Know What’s Wrong’

Mickey Guyton is asking for support during an incredibly difficult time.

The rising country star, 37, revealed this week that her 9-month-old son, Grayson, is facing sudden health issues and had been rushed to the hospital with an unknown condition.

“I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray,” she tweeted on Thursday.

Though she has yet to clarify specific details about Grayson’s prognosis, Mickey did tweet an update on Friday to let fans know that the little one is staying strong.

He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/wxLrSru3Rg — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021

“He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support,” she wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo of husband Grant Savoy cradling their baby boy.

Grayson appeared to be connected to a medical monitor and have an IV hooked up to his foot.

Mickey and Grant welcomed their first child in February, nearly six months after the “Black Like Me” singer first announced her pregnancy with a sonogram photo on social media.

“My life completely changed in instant. Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified at the same time,” she admitted in her post. “I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom.”

Since giving birth, Mickey has enjoyed keeping followers up to date on her motherhood journey. Most recently, she shared a peek at Grayson’s cute astronaut costume for Halloween.

“Got Gray his first Halloween costume. I am officially done with my little rocket man,” she wrote in her caption.

— Erin Biglow