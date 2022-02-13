Mickey Guyton Kicks Off Super Bowl LVI With Stunning National Anthem Performance

Mickey Guyton kicked off Super Bowl LVI with her powerhouse vocals!

Before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals went head-to-head on Sunday, the 38-year-old country singer took to the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., to sing a stunning rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

For her performance, Mickey wowed in a gorgeous royal blue gown as she was accompanied by a piano player and a full choir to round out her patriotic performance. The songstress was also joined by actor Sandra Mae Frank, who performed the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

After it was announced that Mickey would have the honor of performing at this year’s big game, she told Access Hollywood that she was stunned over the opportunity and her teenage self would be, too!

“I don’t think she would believe it … I think it’s just to show her that true perseverance and really standing up for what you believe in and being 100 percent you – it works. You are enough,” she said.