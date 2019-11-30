Midland’s Mark Wystrach and Wife Ty Haney Welcome Baby Girl: ‘Yeehaw!’

It’s a girl!

Midland’s lead singer Mark Wystrach welcomed his first kiddo with his wife Ty Haney. The new parents took to Instagram to announce the happy baby news on Friday.

“Sundance ‘Sunny’ Leon came into this world with a bang! It’s been a wild and unexpected week in the hospital, but we are all doing great and loving being together!” the new mom, who is also the founder and CEO of Outdoor Voices, captioned a sweet family selfie.

Adding, “So grateful for our amazing doctors and nurses who have taken the best care of us and to our friends and family for all the love, prayers and support! The power of love and positivity is real. Lil Baby Sunny is strong, beautiful and an absolute joy! We’ve gotten a clean bill of health and we’re going home tomorrow. Yeehaw! The adventure has begun!!!”

The country trio’s frontman echoed his wife’s excitement by posting the same series of snaps and caption to his own Instagram page.

However, the band’s official Twitter account revealed that the baby girl’s health concerns would force them to cancel their upcoming tour.

“We regretfully must postpone our upcoming tour due to a medical emergency following the birth of Mark and Ty’s baby. His daughter is expected to make a full recovery, but Mark is unable to be away from home until that happens,” the Tweet read.

“We are all incredibly saddened to delay the tour and are working hard to reschedule for next year. Mark and Ty will share more info when they feel comfortable. Further information on the rescheduled dates and refund details if unable to attend will be released next week.”

Mark and Ty, who tied the knot back in October, confirmed their pregnancy to PEOPLE in July, with Mark admitting that they were “thrilled and terrified (haha) to go through this beautiful, life-changing experience and start a little beautiful family together.”