‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Celebrates 170 Days Of Sobriety

Shaun Weiss is on the road to recovery after suffering from years of meth addiction and skirmishes with the law.

The former child star, best known for his role as the goalie Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks” franchise, has been clean for 170 days, according to TMZ.

With sobriety under control, Weiss’ friend, actor Drew Gallagher, is now seeking help to raise money for Weiss to get new teeth, after his have all been lost. Gallagher has been managing a GoFundMe account for Weiss’ ongoing medical attention and treatments since January 30, 2020.

In the original post on the crowdsourcing site, Gallagher detailed the difficult journey to Weiss’ sobriety milestone.

“For the last 3 years I’ve been doing all I can to help Shaun,” he wrote. “His loss of his parents sent him into a depression and so he turned to drugs. Before long Shaun was sleeping on my couch and eventually the streets where he is beaten up and has his belongings stolen almost nightly. I’ve been fighting to get him through detox, then rehab and a sober living facility but it is extremely expensive and usually there are long gaps in availability between each segment.”

After his January arrest for burglary under the influence of meth, Weiss was released from prison in March and transferred to a rehabilitation center, according to Gallagher’s GoFundMe page.

In a June 26 update to the page, Gallagher noted that Weiss completed his in-patient rehab and would be checking into sober living and outpatient treatment. The two posed for a picture a few days later, showing Weiss’ face much fuller than the gaunt mugshots from years prior that had fans worried.

As of July 5, $11,091 has been raised for Weiss, which is almost halfway to the $25,000 goal.